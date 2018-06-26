Yosemite now accepts electronic entrance passes that can be scanned from your cellphone

Getting into Yosemite National Park might just be a little more convenient.
Now you can buy an electronic day pass for $35 in advance of your trip, and print it out or store it on their cellphone. Rangers then scan the pass, and you're in.
Yosemite started using the new electronic pass on June 21. It’s available at YourPassNow.com.
Individuals (entering Yosemite on foot) or bicyclists pay $20; passes to the park are good for seven days. You can also buy an annual pass for $70 and store it on your device. And there's no extra fee tacked on to the electronic pass.
Yellowstone, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Grand Canyon and other national parks that charge admission fees accept electronic passes too.
To see the parks that are participating and to buy an entrance pass, go to YourPassNow.com.