Free admission to national parks and forests on National Public Lands Day. Be prepared to work

National parks, monuments and forests that charge fees will be free Saturday in honor of the 25th National Public Lands Day. In California, that means you won’t be charged to visit places such as Yosemite, Death Valley, Joshua Tree, Pinnacles and Sequoia & Kings Canyon national parks.
It’s also the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation’s website. Last year, about 169,000 people turned out to improve local, state and federal public lands.
This year, Sequoia National Park in the western Sierra invites volunteers to help pick up trash, remove invasive plants and identify species that call the park home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In New York City, Governors Island needs people to help clear invasive species, mulch trees and perform other trail-related tasks, also between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In San Francisco, volunteers 10 and older are welcome to work with plants and habitat restoration at the Golden Gate Park National Recreation Area. You can help from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Fort Funston Nursery, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Presidio Nursery and from 9 a.m. to noon with the Presidio Park Stewards.
Look for more volunteer opportunities nationwide at NEEF, the National Environmental Education Foundation.
