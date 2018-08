Escapes: Santa Barbara hotels take chic (and prices) to new levels, but don't despair

This is kind of genius, so thank you, Quartz Daily Brief. You know all the trash that collects at amusement parks? A theme park in France’s western Vendée region about 275 miles southwest of Paris has a solution and it’s — wait for it — crows. They are trained to pick up the detritus that park-goers leave behind and carry it to the trash. Where do we find crows that thoughtful? Although they’re not doing it because they’re selfless: They get food rewards for their good works.