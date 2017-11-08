Best packing, holiday travel and airline booking tips at LA Times Travel Talks on Sunday

Let’s say you’re going to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving. She lives in Rochester, N.Y., which gets about 100 inches of snow a year. Chances are good there will be some white stuff by the time you go over the river and through the woods, so you’ll want your boots.

You may look a little silly leaving from a Southern California airport, but wearing those boots is smart because they leave space and weight for something else, says Elizabeth Harryman, travel editor for Westways magazine.

Harryman, along with Paul Lasley, also a contributor to Westways, are going to tell you how to pack, no matter your destination, as part of Times Travel Talks on Sunday, Nov. 12. The event, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Times, 145 S. Spring St., is free, but you need to register by clicking here.

With 28.5 million fliers expected during the Thanksgiving travel season, which begins Nov. 17 and continues through Nov. 28, according to Airlines for America, a trade group, you’ll need to be nimble, and a light bag can help.

The Travel staff of the Los Angeles Times also will be on hand to share their favorite holiday travel tips to ensure your journeys are smooth sailing, whether by sea, land, rail or air.

Did you know, for instance, that if you’re flying you should expect new screening procedures at most of our major Southern California airports? We will tell you about this and other changes in rules.

You’ll also get the inside scoop on booking airfares, thanks to Tom Spagnola of CheapOair, who will give you tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck.

Info: Times Travel Talks: The Sequel

ALSO:

Ring in 2018 in the Caribbean on MSC’s newest cruise ship

Basic economy means you can fly for less, but is it right for you?

In travel, fear is rarely where you think you’ll find it

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel