At this Palm Desert hotel, you can stay in a room or a tricked-out Airstream

By Mary Forgione
Nov 16, 2018 | 4:15 AM
The 1950 Airstream trailer at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert. (Hotel Paseo)

Why would a luxury hotel have an Airstream trailer parked outside? At Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert, it’s for guests who want to spend the night in a restored 1950 Airstream.

The hotel opened in March, but reservations just opened for stays in the Airstream starting Jan. 1 and beyond. Prices start at $349 a night, excluding tax and fees.

Fans of the iconic trailers also can attend what the hotel is calling Airstream-palooza, where three or four restored and vintage trailers will be on display between 3 and 9 p.m. Dec. 1.

Pop-rock band Pablo Cruise as well as Fox Wilde, Fortunate Son and the Flusters will perform live. The event is free; food and drinks at a beer and wine garden are available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Family YMCA of the Desert.

The boutique hotel, which is a new build, has 150 guest rooms, including nine suites and the Airstream.

Info: Hotel Paseo, 45-400 Larkspur Lane, Palm Desert; (760) 340-9001

