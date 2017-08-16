The print Travel section will return Sunday

The print Travel section returns on Sunday with a new look and new features, many suggested by readers.

You asked for closer-to-home destinations and ideas. On Page L3 of the Aug. 20 issue, you’ll find a new page devoted to weekend activities. It contains a Weekend Escape, along with a calendar of weekend events (“What’s Up”) that are within traveling distance for Southlanders — and many of which, we’ll be sure to note, are suitable for children and for pets.

You’ll also find a California Bucket List item, drawn from our popular daily online feature that began Jan. 1 and to date has more than 200 destination ideas in the Golden State.

On another page (L8 this week), you’ll see some old favorites — many readers mentioned the GeoQuiz as a must-have, so it’s at the top of the page — and our Tours & Cruises column, which will run weekly and continue to offer ideas on escorted vacations, package tours and sea- or river-going trips.

A new feature called “Tip Sheet”, a compendium of ideas that can jump-start a vacation, joins the page, along with the deals of the week and airfare deals you’re used to.

And don’t worry — we still have our signature destination features. This Sunday, follow Travel writer Christopher Reynolds’ horseback adventures in the Eastern Sierra on his first pack trip.

Please share your thoughts about the relaunched section by writing to travel@latimes.com.

Thank you to all who wrote with their ideas and to tell us you count on the Travel section to bring the world to your doorstep.

