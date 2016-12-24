CROATIA AND SLOVENIA

We first met Marko Vlahov in the Zagreb Airport where he was waiting for us when we disembarked our flight from Los Angeles. He escorted us to his Mercedes SUV and we were off for our tour of Lake Bled, Slovenia and Croatia. From his first smile to the last minute we spent with Marko, we enjoyed his bountiful knowledge of the area, excellent food and drink choices, fantastic hiking opportunities, concern for our comfort and safety, schedule flexibility, indefatigable energy and a great sense of humor. If you are looking for an active tour of Croatia or Slovenia, Marko is your guy. We feel as if we have made a lifelong friend.

Marko Vlahov, Active Tours, activetours4u.com

Catherine Seidler

Huntington Beach