Think of 10 people you know. This year, eight of them will take a road trip, that staple of the American vacation.
That’s what research from the Auto Club of Southern California tells us. And that’s what those columns of cars on Interstates 10 or 15 or 405 or 5 tell us. The call of the car remains powerful, promising relaxation, family fun and unusual sights, the stuff of a rich stew of memories.
But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog — or cat — for the journey, keeping your house safe while you’re away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You’ll find a list of national parks in the West, the best events of summer, where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices.
As you prepare for your trip, remember that at the end of the road, home is waiting to welcome you back. Could there be a sweeter ending?
Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Wednesday: Sometimes, it’s the place that enchants; sometimes it’s the people. In the quirky Mojave, it’s both.
- Thursday: Mark Twain was the consummate road tripper. America’s favorite story teller travels in Nevada and California, opening our eyes, with humor, to uniquely Western history.
- Friday: Your have to have a plan to drive Route 66. Or do you? We follow America’s Mother Road to see where an uncharted course can leads us as it snakes through the Southwest.
Coronado's coastal charms
|Helen Truszkowski
The route
Los Angeles to Coronado on Interstate 5.
Miles
About 260, round trip
Best time
With an abundance of sunny days, there's no bad time to visit. You’ll beat the throngs outside of school breaks, especially March through May and September through November.
Why
Coronado Island is a beach getaway connected to San Diego by a dramatically arching, 2-mile-long bridge. Coronado village epitomizes small-town America, a reminder of a time when vacations meant stripped-down pleasures — seaside walks, bike rides, gumdrops and jawbreakers.
Highlights
Coronado has played host to Clark Gable, Errol Flynn, Marilyn Monroe, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few. But it’s that laid-back lifestyle that is the drawing card. Stroll into town and take in a play at the Lamb’s Players Theatre, gorge on vintage candy at Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory and hand-crafted ice cream at MooTime Creamery. The Coronado Museum of History and Art tells the story of this enchanting island through memorabilia, historic black-and-white photos and unique artwork.
Memorable stay
The Hotel del Coronado, on one of the best-in-the-U.S. white-sand beaches. The sprawling resort offers a Kidtopia activity camp (for ages 4 to 12) and the Vibz hangout for teens. There are surf lessons, bike and boogie board rentals, a toy store and the vintage Spreckels candy store. The Family S’mores Night and beach and pool movie night get a huge thumbs-up. As does the Crown Room Sunday Brunch.
Memorable meal
Hipster central, Leroy’s Kitchen & Lounge is committed to a sustainable menu with inventive farm-to-table eats and local craft beers.
Tourist treats
Rent a bike at Wheel Fun Rentals at the Hotel del Coronado. There are 15 miles of pristine coast to pedal, with the paved Bayshore Bikeway leading to the historic Coronado Ferry Landing, a dock for more than 125 years. The spectacular view of the San Diego skyline alone is worth the trek. To really get under the skin of the place, take a 90-minute guided Coronado Walking Tour. It starts at the Glorietta Bay Inn, a 1908 mansion built by a sugar baron, and offers a stroll past castles and cottages. A three-hour Culinary Walking Tour serves up samples from some of Coronado’s best restaurants.
Plan to spend
As you head south (or on the return trip) consider stopping at the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum and at the Laguna Art Museum, the only museum in the state to feature art exclusively by California artists. Mission San Juan Capistrano draws architecture buffs.