Scotland and Ireland barge cruises feature castles and falcons

Get up close and personal with falcons, hawks and other birds of prey on European Waterways’ weeklong barge trips on the rivers of Scotland and Ireland.
Birds take off and land on the arms of participants during demonstrations that include aerial acrobatics by eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures set against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands or the walled gardens of an Irish manor.
Cruises also include excursions to castles, historic battlegrounds and country estates, as well as private tastings and a chance to meet local residents.
Barges feature en suite cabins and a crew that includes a master chef.
Dates: Weekly departures through October.
Price: From $4,190 per person, double occupancy. Includes meals, excursions, entrance fees per itinerary, and amenities such as bicycles and hot tubs. International airfare not included.
Info: European Waterways, (877) 879-8808