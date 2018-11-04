Older than 55? Welcome to the age of the tiger traveler

►Long trips often mean jet lag, which can throw you off your game, so it’s imperative that you stay clear-headed to keep track of your meds. You’ll find numerous apps that can help, but here’s the analog solution: Download the American Heart Assn./American Stroke Assn. “Medicine Chart” (lat.ms/medicinechart), which, if filled in properly, will become a trove of information with your pharmacy phone number, refill date, how often you take the medication and times to take it and what it looks like. You can print this out and, just in case, email it to yourself.