A leaf-peeping trip to Arizona? Color yourself smart. The Grand Canyon state can be grand for fall hues

Prescott National Forest, north-central Arizona: “Traditional displays of fall color are usually found near lakes, waterways and drainages, but perhaps the most surprising fall colors in the forest are found closer to the ground: Fetid goosefoot covers the foothills and bursts with golds, oranges and reds in the fall, and Virginia creeper (a tree-climbing vine) goes unnoticed all summer but turns a vivid red before losing its leaves for the winter,” Debbie Maneely, public affairs officer in Prescott National Forest, said in an email.