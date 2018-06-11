The future of in-flight entertainment is up in the air

An announcement before takeoff advised us to download the airline app to see what else was available to enjoy. If not, our choice for the first 160 minutes of our flight was the movie “Molly’s Game,” which I had seen. Instead, I worked a little and dozed a little, waking up in time to see the movie’s federal judge mouth (because I didn’t have earbuds in) the sentence conferred on Bloom, whose high-stakes poker games were a gamble that went bad.