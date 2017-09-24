Heading up the 395? Stopping to scope out the sights is time well spent

We’ve all probably done it. We load up the car and head north for Mammoth Lakes as quickly as possible.

I’ve finally learned that the 300-plus-miles drive mostly on U.S. Highway 395 can be as enjoyable, informative and enlightening as the time spent in that great mountain community.

And this time of year, the turning of the foliage enhances the experience.

Here’s a look at 10 worthwhile side trips on that route through the high desert and Eastern Sierra. Except for Red Rock Canyon State Park, which has a daily-use fee, there is no cost for any of these spots, though donations are accepted at those with visitor centers.

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Alice Cahill / Getty Images Vertical striations lend a sense of otherworldliness to the formations at Red Rock Canyon State Park in eastern California. Vertical striations lend a sense of otherworldliness to the formations at Red Rock Canyon State Park in eastern California. (Alice Cahill / Getty Images)

About 25 miles north of Mojave on California 14, 24 miles south of the intersection with 395. You can see some of the dramatic rock formations from the highway, with white, red, pink and brown bluffs and cliffs at the western edge of El Paso Mountain range and southern tip of the Sierra.

The park’s visitor center is on the west side of the highway, but most of the park’s 27,000 acres are on the east side.

There are ample hiking trails that were ancient trade routes for Native Americans and in the late 19th and early 20th centuries routes for mining operations throughout the region.

The cliffs look almost as though they’ve been painted in horizontal stripes and are even more colorful in early evening or early morning light.

Randsburg

One mile west of 395, 25 miles east of Red Rock Canyon, 75 miles north of the intersection of Interstate 15 and U.S. 395.

In the early 1900s the Rand Mining District was the main producer of gold in California and one of the state’s primary mining areas.

Minimal mining continues, and vestiges of that once-thriving operation linger in this living ghost town, population 69, according to the most recent census.

The general store has its still-working soda fountain built in 1904 and is a good place to get material about the history of the area and information from the locals.

A little more than a mile east is Johannesburg, the now mostly abandoned support town for Randsburg, both named for the mining districts in South Africa that supplied much of the early labor force.

Fossil Falls

Robert Postma / Getty Images/First Light Lava flows were sculpted by long-ago water runoff, creating Fossil Falls. Lava flows were sculpted by long-ago water runoff, creating Fossil Falls. (Robert Postma / Getty Images/First Light)

50 miles north of Johannesburg, just east of 395. Not long after the Sierra comes into view is an inconspicuous sign for Fossil Falls. It’s well worth making the right turn and taking the short hike from the parking area.

On the flanks of the Coso Range to the east are large lava flows that reminded me of Hawaii Island.

But the real attraction is the volcanic rock that was sculpted by intense runoff from the Sierra as the Ice Age came to an end. The rushing water was so forceful that it smoothed the rock into oddly shaped forms that, as my wife, Jane, remarked, now resemble an enormous Henry Moore exhibit.

Manzanar

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times Mustard plants blow in the wind along the edge of the Manzanar National Historic Site. Mustard plants blow in the wind along the edge of the Manzanar National Historic Site. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

West side of 395, 56 miles north of Fossil Falls. The former Japanese American internment camp from World War II is now a national historic site.

It was one of 10 camps across the country where more than 110,000 Japanese Americans and others of Japanese descent were involuntarily relocated from 1942 to 1945.

It provides a frank and often uncomfortable look at how more than 10,000 internees at Manzanar were treated and the exceptional lengths they went to to try to create as normal an existence as possible.

The visitor center offers a film on the history of the camp and various exhibits that are as relevant today as they were generations ago. You can take a three-mile driving tour or design your own tour on foot.

Alabama Hills

West of 395 near Lone Pine. The Alabama Hills, on Mt. Whitney Portal Road, are a collection of spectacular, rounded rock formations, including several large arches weathered and shaped for 85 million years.

The location has been a favorite for western TV shows and movies as far back as the silent era, as well as such films as “Star Trek Generations” and “Iron Man.”

It doesn’t take much imagination to envision Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels on horseback, emerging from behind rounded boulders and scanning the horizon in their never-ending effort to rid the West of outlaws, ruffians, cattle rustlers and others up to no good. (Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels? Google them.)

You can continue along the Portal Road to the base of Mt. Whitney, the tallest peak in the contiguous United States.

In the fall you’ll spot the odd cottonwood with its honey-colored leaves in the Alabama Hills and much denser foliage as you near the road’s end.

There are plenty of hikes in that area, and in the spring there are dramatic waterfalls filling the creeks, but hiking on the Mt. Whitney trail requires a permit.

You can make the five-mile round trip to Lone Pine Lake from the Portal without a permit, though.

Mt. Whitney Hatchery

Ron Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery, where the main building is constructed of local granite. Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery, where the main building is constructed of local granite. (Ron Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just west of 395, two miles north of Independence. The fish hatchery, built in 1917 out of local granite with walls 2 to 3 feet thick, produced millions of rainbow trout eggs annually before flooding in 2008 destroyed four buildings and the fish-rearing ponds.

But the main structure is standing and open to the public for free and offers a historic look at the area, including the days before most of the water from the Owens Valley was diverted to Los Angeles.

Inyo County Courthouse

Buyenlarge/Getty Images Inyo County Courthouse in Independence. Inyo County Courthouse in Independence. (Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Seven miles north of Manzanar in Independence. The courthouse, built in 1921, is where Charles Manson was held on charges of possessing stolen property and arson before being indicted for the murders of Sharon Tate and several others.

Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest

Kevin Key / Slworking/Getty Images The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is high in the White Mountains in Inyo County. The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is high in the White Mountains in Inyo County. (Kevin Key / Slworking/Getty Images)

25 miles east of 395 at the northern end of Big Pine. This is my favorite side trip on the trek to Mammoth.

It takes almost an hour to get here from the highway, but the winding roller-coaster of a two-lane road is nearly as much fun as getting to the bristlecones — for the driver at least. Passengers in the back seat might disagree.