Watch the 2018 Australian Open on a tennis excursion Down Under

Australia, known for its natural beauty and fertile wine regions, is also home to one of the world’s most popular tennis tournaments, the Australian Open.

Catch the tournament this winter, 2018’s first major competition, on a Grand Slam Tennis Tours event. The trip offers premium- or luxury-level tennis access with time to enjoy Melbourne and the surrounding Yarra River Valley.

Dates: Jan. 15-28

Price: Packages range from $2,100 to $7,275 per person, double occupancy, depending on hotel and round of play. Includes four nights’ accommodations, tickets, welcome dinner with tennis personalities, city tour of Melbourne and a commemorative gift. International airfare not included.

Info: Grand Slam Tennis Tours, (800) 289-3333

