Nine days of baseball tour, from games to stadiums to the Hall of Fame

L.A. Dodgers got you down? Maybe a change of scenery will lift your spirits.
Sports Travel and Tours is offering a nine-day tour that includes six games in six ballparks. The tour begins in Baltimore with a talk by former Major League Baseball umpire Al Clark and a game at Camden Yards.
Then it's on to games at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Citi Field and Yankee Stadium in New York.
The tour wraps up in Boston with a game at Fenway Park. Highlights include city tours and a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Dates: June 16-24. Mini-tours available June 16-21, which includes Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia; or June 20-24., for New York, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the game in Boston.
Price: From $2,795 per person, double occupancy, for nine-day tour. $1,495 for June 16-21; $1,675 for June 20-24.Includes accommodations, some breakfasts, game tickets, transportation between cities and to and from events and trip host. Airfare not included..
Info: Sports Travel and Tours, (800) 662-4424
