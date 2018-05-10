Travel from Cambodia to Vietnam by bicycle and by boat

Journey by bicycle and boat from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on a new 11-day tour offered by Grasshopper Adventures.
Mornings will be spent on bike touring mostly flat terrain, while afternoons are spent cruising the Mekong River on a 10-cabin riverboat.
Highlights include exploring Angkor Wat in Cambodia, cycling through villages, with opportunities to meet local people; participating in a rice-wine tasting and walking through Ho Chi Minh City's former French Quarter.
Not a cyclist? There are activities for you too. Group size limited to 16.
Dates: Jan. 2-12, Feb. 1-11 and July 30-Aug. 9, 2019; Jan. 19-30, 2020.
Price: From $4,900 per person; $1,550 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, guides, bicycles and van support. International airfare not included.
Info: Grasshopper Adventures, (818) 921-7101
