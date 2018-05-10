Advertisement

Travel from Cambodia to Vietnam by bicycle and by boat

By
May 10, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Explore Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex on a bike tour offered by Grasshopper Adventures. (Grasshopper Adventures)

Journey by bicycle and boat from Siem Reap, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on a new 11-day tour offered by Grasshopper Adventures.

Mornings will be spent on bike touring mostly flat terrain, while afternoons are spent cruising the Mekong River on a 10-cabin riverboat.

Highlights include exploring Angkor Wat in Cambodia, cycling through villages, with opportunities to meet local people; participating in a rice-wine tasting and walking through Ho Chi Minh City's former French Quarter.

Not a cyclist? There are activities for you too. Group size limited to 16.

Dates: Jan. 2-12, Feb. 1-11 and July 30-Aug. 9, 2019; Jan. 19-30, 2020.

Price: From $4,900 per person; $1,550 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, guides, bicycles and van support. International airfare not included.

Info: Grasshopper Adventures, (818) 921-7101

