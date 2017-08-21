Follow in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway on a fall tour of Cuba

Get lost in the time warp that is Cuba on a weeklong fall trip that introduces participants to the culture and vibrant rhythms of the country.

The tour, organized by Cuba specialist Cultural Journeys, follows in the steps of author Ernest Hemingway in Havana. Participants can take a stroll on the Malecón — the harbor esplanade — walk the city's colonial cobblestone streets and ride through downtown in a vintage 1950s taxi, in addition to visiting local highlights and museums. Outside the city, the itinerary includes visits to the cities of Trinidad and Cienfuegos, both UNESCO World Heritage sites, for walking tours and activities.

The tour is led by art history professor Mary Drobny.

Dates: Oct. 21-28

Prices: From $3,875 per person, double occupancy; $850 single supplement. Includes accommodations, most meals, guided tours, visa, activities and demonstrations and transportation within Cuba. International airfare not included.

Info: Cultural Journeys, (562) 439-2828

