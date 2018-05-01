Follow these California chefs on a bicycle ride through Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

Cycling fans will find fun, food and fresh air on a weeklong culinary biking tour through the Emilia-Romagna region that will be co-hosted by California chefs Brooke Williamson, a "Top Chef " winner, and her husband, Nick Roberts.
The L.A.-based duo, who run Hudson House in Redondo Beach and Playa Provisions and The Tripel in Playa del Rey, will share stories, tips and their passion for food during the Tourissimo tour.
The journey begins at the castle of Tabiano Terme, and continues onto the Po River plain to the Alma Cooking School. Other stops include production areas for some of Italy's most iconic foods: tortellini, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic vinegar and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Dates: June 4-10
Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy; $300 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, bike rental, tour guides, van assistance and cooking workshop. International airfare is not included.
Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051
