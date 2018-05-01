Advertisement

Follow these California chefs on a bicycle ride through Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

By Rosemary McClure
May 01, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Follow these California chefs on a bicycle ride through Italy's Emilia-Romagna region
Los Angeles-based chefs Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts will lead an Italian biking tour. (Ryan Tanaka)

Cycling fans will find fun, food and fresh air on a weeklong culinary biking tour through the Emilia-Romagna region that will be co-hosted by California chefs Brooke Williamson, a "Top Chef " winner, and her husband, Nick Roberts.

The L.A.-based duo, who run Hudson House in Redondo Beach and Playa Provisions and The Tripel in Playa del Rey, will share stories, tips and their passion for food during the Tourissimo tour.

Advertisement

The journey begins at the castle of Tabiano Terme, and continues onto the Po River plain to the Alma Cooking School. Other stops include production areas for some of Italy's most iconic foods: tortellini, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic vinegar and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Dates: June 4-10

Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy; $300 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, bike rental, tour guides, van assistance and cooking workshop. International airfare is not included.

Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051

ALSO

Waterford is known for its crystal, but what may not have been clear until now is its brilliant history

Walk in detective Harry Bosch's footsteps on DTLA pop-up walking tour

Enjoy walking and whiskey on Scotland's Argyll Peninsula and four small islands

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement