Party like its 1717 on a Danube River cruise celebrating Maria Theresa of Austria

Waltz into a grand Austrian celebration this fall on the Danube River on an eight-day cruise marking the 300th birthday of Maria Theresa of Austria, whose one-time titles included Holy Roman Empress; Queen of Hungary, Bohemia, Croatia and Slavonia; Archduchess of Austria; and Duchess of Parma.

The Uniworld cruise, with sailings in September, October and November, includes special festivities and activities from Budapest, Hungary, to Passau, Germany, aboard the Maria Theresa, which travels through places the Habsburg monarch ruled for more than 40 years.

Among the events are a private guided tour of the Habsburg family’s treasures and works of art, and a royal anniversary concert that includes dinner and dancing in a Viennese palace.

Dates: Dates in September, October and November

Price: From $2,949 to $4,749 per person, double occupancy, depending on date. Included are accommodations, meals, unlimited beverages aboard ship, excursions and tips. International airfare not included.

Info: Uniworld, (866) 993-7230, www.uniworld.com/en

ALSO

Race track will make its debut on the mega-ship Norwegian Bliss

International cruise lines are putting Acapulco in their itineraries again

Enjoy dining in the great outdoors on the great blue seas