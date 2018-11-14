Advertisement

European flower tour to visit Monet's Giverny in France and London's Chelsea Flower Show

Anne Harnagel
By
Nov 14, 2018 | 3:30 AM
The lily ponds that Monet made world-famous, at the gardens in Giverny, France. (Karl Zimmermann)

Savor spring on a nine-day tour in England, the Netherlands, Belgium and France offered by Insight Vacations.

The itinerary begins in London with a full day at the Chelsea Flower Show and a dinner cruise on the Thames. In the Netherlands, participants will visit the Aalsmeer flower auction, the world’s largest, and then continue on to the medieval town of Bruges, Belgium.

The tour concludes in France with sightseeing in Paris and and a day trip to two Loire Valley castles and the gardens of Versailles and Giverny.

Dates: May 24-June 1

Price: From $3,250 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, eight breakfasts and three dinners, motor coach transportation International airfare not included.

Info: Insight Vacations, (888) 680-1241

