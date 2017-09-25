Make like a polar explorer on a 15-day cruise to far-away Arctic islands

If you like getting off the grid and exploring far-away places, a cruise to Franz Josef Land may ring a bell. This archipelago of 191 islands is in the northeastern Barents Sea, the northernmost territory of Russia, and is one of the most remote locales on Earth. It was once a major stop for explorers trying to reach the North Pole.

The 15-day MIR Corp. cruise is being led by Jill Worrall, a tour operator and travel writer.

Participants will see icebergs and glacier-capped peaks as they cruise north on the Sea Spirit expedition ship through the Barents Sea. Wildlife is plentiful in the region, including nesting auks, rare whale species and colonies of walrus.

The round-trip journey begins in Longyearbyen, Norway.

Dates: July 4-18

Price: From $12,695 per person, double occupancy. Includes meals, accommodations, port fees, transfers, sightseeing excursions, expedition parka, insurance and gratuities. International airfare not included.

Info: MIR Corp., (800) 424-7289

ALSO

CroisiEurope to launch fifth Mekong River ship for Cambodia-Vietnam cruises

Your next Holland America cruise will end with a chocolate surprise dessert parade

Many cruise ships shifting itineraries to Cozumel, Mexico, and the western Caribbean, post-Irma