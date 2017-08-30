Cruise to Ecuador's Galápagos Islands and do good at the same time

Now you can cruise to the Galápagos Islands and help preserve the fragile ecosystem at the same time. WildAid, a San Francisco conservation group, is offering weeklong tours of the islands, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador. The cruise, aboard the 159-foot yacht WildAid’s Passion, seeks the natural habitat of giant Galápagos tortoises. The ship also visits the mangrove lagoon at Black Turtle Cove on Santa Cruz Island and Cerro Dragon, where flamingos, pintails and iguanas are found. Participants hike at Darwin Bay, where red-footed boobies and great frigate birds are often seen. The cruise is held in conjunction with Andando Tours and the Galápagos Conservation Fund, with 22.5% of the proceeds marked for WildAid's programs in the Galápagos.

Dates: Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Nov. 25, Dec. 2.

Price: From $5,980 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, snorkel gear and visits to the islands with certified naturalist guides. International airfare not included.

Info: Andando Tours, WildAid

