Visit a Guatemala town in time for the Day of the Dead and the Giant Kite Festival

The town of Santiago Sacatepéquez in Guatemala is a low-key place, but on Nov. 1, Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), it explodes into a high-flying festival.
That's when Feria del Barrilete Gigante (the Festival of the Giant Kite) takes place.
And that's when Bella Guatemala Travel is hosting a tour that will visit the town to watch its 3,000-year-old tradition unfold.
Other highlights of the 10-day tour include visits to Tikal National Park, La Azotea coffee plantation, a Guatemalan chocolate workshop, a boat trip on Lake Atitlán and exploration of the UNESCO World Heritage city of Antigua.
Dates: Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Price: From $4,495 per person, double occupancy; $500 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, internal flights and transportation, entrance fees, bilingual tour guides and taxes and gratuities. International airfare not included.
Info: Bella Guatemala, (818) 669-8435