Take a bite out of Eataly World, Italy's food theme park

Get a taste of the good life, Italian style, on an 11-day tour that offers wine tastings, pasta classes and gourmet meals in Italy's most popular cities.
Spend three nights in Bologna, two nights in Perugia, two nights in Florence and two in Rome on Perillo Tours’ new Taste of Italy trip, which also visits Siena, Spoleto and Assisi.
The tour, designed for food lovers, includes a visit to FICO Eataly World, the largest agri-food park in the world, where participants will visit crop-growing fields and learn the process of growing and making traditional Italian food.
Dates: Departures March-October
Price: From $2,795 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, airport transfers, daily breakfast, four dinners and three lunches, hands-on cooking class and wine tasting. International airfare not included.
Info: Perillo Tours, (800) 431-1515
