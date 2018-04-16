Whale watching in Mexico's Cabo San Lucas, from a fashionable beach resort

Embark on a spring whale-watching adventure with five of your closest friends or family members at the Hacienda Beach Club & Residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Hacienda, on Medano Beach, is a prime spot to see humpback and gray whales as they make their yearly migration along the coast of Baja.
The resort's private whale-watching experience is tailored for groups of six and includes accommodations in three- or four-bedroom residences as well as a private dinner in the participants' residence with chef Raul Lucido.
Dates: Through April 30
Price: From $2,540 per night for a three-bedroom ocean-view residence (three-night minimum). Includes accommodations and daily breakfast for six, airport transfers, whale-watching tour and private dinner. Airfare not included.
Info: Hacienda Beach Club & Residences, (866) 300-0084
