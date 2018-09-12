Advertisement

Get close to whale sharks and whales on safari-style tour of Baja, Mexico

By Rosemary McClure
Sep 12, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Get close to whale sharks and whales on safari-style tour of Baja, Mexico
Explore the waters of Baja, Mexico, on a nine-day tour. (Scott Dunn)

Swim with whale sharks and sea lions, buddy up to giant blue whales and their smaller gray whale cousins and explore the marine and cultural life of the Sea of Cortez on a nine-day safari-style tour in Baja, Mexico.

The small-group trip, organized by the Scott Dunn Private Journeys, will include picnics on secluded beaches, dinners at some of the region’s well-known restaurants and a margarita-making lesson.

Advertisement

The tour will start in Loreto and end in Cabo San Lucas, focusing on the flora and fauna, cuisine and environment of the Baja Peninsula.

Dates: Feb. 7-15

Price: From $5,500 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, guided excursions, national park fees and taxes. International airfare and gratuities not included.

Info: Scott Dunn Private Journeys, (858) 523-9000

ALSO

20% off ocean-front rooms at Grace Bay resort on Turks & Caicos

Explore ancient Maya culture on tour of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Stretch and snorkel on a yoga cruise to Ecuador's Galápagos Islands

Advertisement
Advertisement