Get close to whale sharks and whales on safari-style tour of Baja, Mexico

Swim with whale sharks and sea lions, buddy up to giant blue whales and their smaller gray whale cousins and explore the marine and cultural life of the Sea of Cortez on a nine-day safari-style tour in Baja, Mexico.
The small-group trip, organized by the Scott Dunn Private Journeys, will include picnics on secluded beaches, dinners at some of the region’s well-known restaurants and a margarita-making lesson.
The tour will start in Loreto and end in Cabo San Lucas, focusing on the flora and fauna, cuisine and environment of the Baja Peninsula.
Dates: Feb. 7-15
Price: From $5,500 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, guided excursions, national park fees and taxes. International airfare and gratuities not included.
Info: Scott Dunn Private Journeys, (858) 523-9000
