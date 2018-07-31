Advertisement

Take a wellness and yoga break in Morocco

Jul 31, 2018 | 5:50 AM
A yoga and jazz retreat is based at Le Mirage Hotel near Tangiers on Morocco’s Atlantic coast.  (Wayne Chasan)

Say namaste to a music-themed yoga retreat in September in Tangiers, Morocco.

The four-night wellness trip, organized by Sunny Side Up Travel, includes daily yoga and meditation sessions with Christian Coelho, an internationally known yoga instructor from Rio de Janeiro.

Participants will also visit Tanjazz, the city's annual jazz festival, tour the Old Town medina and spend a night in the Casbah, Tangiers’ ancient fortress.　

Dates: Sept. 19-23. Other Morocco-based yoga retreats are available in September and November, and in May 2019.

Price: From $1,730 per person, double occupancy; single occupancy $2,255. Includes accommodations, most meals, airport transfers, daily yoga sessions (all levels), guided meditations, Tanjazz Festival and other activities. International airfare not included.

Info: Sunny Side Up Travel

