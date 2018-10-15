See thermal pools, Maori culture and Lake Taupo on this New Zealand walking tour

Discover Maori culture, geothermal activity and beautiful walking trails on a leisurely six-day excursion of North Island offered by New Zealand Walking Tours.
Highlights include Waiheke Island, known for its vineyards; the bubbling mud and sulfuric smells of Waiotapu; Huka Falls and Lake Taupo, New Zealand’s largest lake; and Tongariro National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The excursion departs from and returns to Auckland. Group size limited to 12.
Dates: Dec. 17-22, Dec. 31-Jan. 5, Jan. 14-19, Feb. 11-16, Feb. 25-March 2, March 11-16
Price: From $3,999 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, wine, ground transportation, guides and all activities. International airfare not included.
Info: New Zealand Walking Tours, (800) 661-9073
ALSO