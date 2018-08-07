Tour of Norway and Finland includes northern lights, king crab safari

See the northern lights, go on a snowmobile safari or take a sleigh ride during a winter expedition in Norway and Finland.
The 14-day escorted tour, organized by 50 Degrees North, includes a Hurtigruten voyage, a scenic train ride from Oslo to Bergen, Norway, and private sightseeing in both cities, an overnight stay in a Snowhotel cabin, a king crab safari, and activities in Finnish Lapland.
Tour participants will also stay in a glass-roofed cabin at the Wilderness Inari Hotel, where they'll have an opportunity to see the northern lights.
Group size limited to 16.
Dates: Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Price: From $7,285 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, six-night cruise, most meals, train ride, guides and activities. Tour begins in Oslo and ends in Inari, Finland. International airfare not included.
Info: 50 Degrees North, (888) 880-0286