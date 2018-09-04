Take a private tour of Paris' international photo show on this cultural trip

Palos Verdes Art Center and Wandering Native Collective have teamed up on an excursion to Paris that focuses on food, design, art and culture.
Highlights include a private tour of Paris Photo, the annual international art fair dedicated to photography. Participants will also express their inner Parisian via a sketching session with a local artist and a visit to a milliner and an opportunity to make their own hat.
Wine and cheese tasting and a private dinner prepared by a chef in his home round out the culinary experiences.
Dates: Nov. 7-11
Price: $3,000 per person, double occupancy; $600 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, entrance fees and activities. International airfare and hotel transfers not included.
Info: Wandering Native Collective, (310) 951-7399
