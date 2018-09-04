Advertisement

Take a private tour of Paris' international photo show on this cultural trip

Anne Harnagel
By
Sep 04, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, flooded with fans after France's World Cup victory in July. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

Palos Verdes Art Center and Wandering Native Collective have teamed up on an excursion to Paris that focuses on food, design, art and culture.

Highlights include a private tour of Paris Photo, the annual international art fair dedicated to photography. Participants will also express their inner Parisian via a sketching session with a local artist and a visit to a milliner and an opportunity to make their own hat.

Wine and cheese tasting and a private dinner prepared by a chef in his home round out the culinary experiences.

Dates: Nov. 7-11

Price: $3,000 per person, double occupancy; $600 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, entrance fees and activities. International airfare and hotel transfers not included.

Info: Wandering Native Collective, (310) 951-7399

