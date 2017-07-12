Cool down with hot jazz at Baja's spa resort not far from San Diego

Hear hot jazz while you work out in the desert during Rancho La Puerta's annual Jazz @ The Ranch week, Aug. 12-19.
The Baja health spa, named one of top destination spas in the nation by Condé Nast Traveler, is to stage six concerts featuring music from the ’20s to the ’50s in a tribute to American jazz.
In addition to the evening concerts, the ranch plans to round out its activities for participants with jazzed-up workouts and special cuisine.
Among the musicians scheduled to perform at the Ranch's Oak Tree Pavilion are the William Noll Quintet and the Vadim Neselovskyi Quintet.
Dates: Aug. 12-19
Price: $3,550 per person, double occupancy, for a weeklong stay (Saturday to Saturday, seven nights/eight days). Includes accommodations, meals, round-trip transportation from San Diego Airport to Rancho La Puerta, fitness classes, programs and concerts.
Info: Rancho La Puerta, (858) 764-5500
