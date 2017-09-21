Rabbis lead Jewish heritage tour to Southeast Asia's synagogues

Observe the Shabbat and discover the Jewish history and traditions of Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam on a 15-day tour escorted by two rabbis.

Highlights include dinner and services at Singapore’s historic Magen Aboth Synagogue; Shabbat at Myanmar’s Musmeah Synagogue, home to more than 120 Torah scrolls; and a talk with the chief rabbi of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City.

Other experiences include a visit to Parliament House in Singapore; a tour of Chiang Mai and its temples in Thailand; an excursion to Bagan, cradle of Myanmar culture; and a cruise on the Saigon River in Vietnam.

Dates: Jan. 3-18

Price: $6,988 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals (kosher or vegetarian), Shabbat dinners in Singapore and Yangon, cultural events and sightseeing, taxes and gratuities, round-trip airfare from LAX, all internal flights and transportation.

Info: Pacific Delight Tours, (800) 221-7179

