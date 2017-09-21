TRAVEL
The California Bucket List: Your daily guide to the best adventures and experiences in the Golden State
TRAVEL

Rabbis lead Jewish heritage tour to Southeast Asia's synagogues

Anne Harnagel
Contact Reporter

Observe the Shabbat and discover the Jewish history and traditions of Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam on a 15-day tour escorted by two rabbis.

Highlights include dinner and services at Singapore’s historic Magen Aboth Synagogue; Shabbat at Myanmar’s Musmeah Synagogue, home to more than 120 Torah scrolls; and a talk with the chief rabbi of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City.

Other experiences include a visit to Parliament House in Singapore; a tour of Chiang Mai and its temples in Thailand; an excursion to Bagan, cradle of Myanmar culture; and a cruise on the Saigon River in Vietnam.

Dates: Jan. 3-18

Price: $6,988 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals (kosher or vegetarian), Shabbat dinners in Singapore and Yangon, cultural events and sightseeing, taxes and gratuities, round-trip airfare from LAX, all internal flights and transportation.

Info: Pacific Delight Tours, (800) 221-7179

ALSO

Many cruise ships shifting itineraries to Cozumel, Mexico, and the western Caribbean, post-Irma

Highway 1 south of Big Sur now won't be completely reopened until late summer 2018

Warner Bros. studio tour tickets discounted for L.A. residents

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°