Looking for an exotic getaway for under $2,000? This Thailand tour includes airfare from LAX

Searching for an exotic getaway? World Spree is offering an 11-night excursion to Thailand that starts in Bangkok with sightseeing in the Chinatown district, the flower market and the Indian market, then continues to the Wat Pho temple and its splendid reclining Buddha.

A flight north takes participants to the cultural hub of Chiang Mai, known for its food and handicrafts, and Chiang Rai for a visit to a hill tribe and a rickshaw tour of the city. Other highlights include a tram ride around Sukhothai, the first capital of Old Siam, and a visit to the ruins of Ayutthaya.

Optional events include a boat trip on the Chao Phraya River, a Thai cooking class with dinner and a tour to a floating market and the bridge over the River Kwai.

Dates: Departures Jan. 13 through May 19

Price: From $1,949 per person, double occupancy; single supplement from $650. Includes 11 nights’ accommodations, 19 meals, transportation, sightseeing and entrance fees. Includes airfare from LAX.

Info: World Spree, (866) 652-5656

ALSO

In San Francisco, you simply don't need a car on Market Street and the waterfront. In fact, you'll be happier without one

Travel photographer Steve McCurry brings his visual expertise to Silversea Cruises

Want to see a tiger in the wild? Take this safari to India's national parks and reserves