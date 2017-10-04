Nothing but wow moments on this tour of Utah's five national parks

Leave the driving to Austin Adventures on an eight-day exploration of Canyonlands, Arches, Capitol Reef, Bryce and Zion national parks.

Moab, Utah, is base camp for two days of hiking in Arches and Canyonlands. An afternoon trek will introduce participants to colorful Capitol Reef, followed by two nights at the Lodge at Bryce Canyon, a National Historic Landmark, with easy access to hiking trails and rock formations.

The tour concludes in Zion, with opportunities to hike to Angel’s Landing or walk and wade into the Narrows. Group size limited to 12 adults. Moderate hiking up to eight miles a day.

Dates: June 10-17, Sept. 9-16

Price: From $3,498 per person, double occupancy; $680 single supplement. Includes seven nights’ accommodations, most meals, guides, park entrance and permit fees, and transportation in air-conditioned van.

Info: Austin Adventures, (800) 575-1540

