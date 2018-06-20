Craft beer stops are what fuel this bicycling tour of Vermont

Sample Vermont’s craft beer culture on a six-day trip that will take bicyclists on winding roads from Middlebury to Stowe through the Champlain Valley and the Green Mountains.
Participants will also hike the Stowe Pinnacle Trail to Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, and sample artisanal beer at seven craft breweries, including Stone Corral and Prohibition Pig. Rides range from 16 to 61 miles a day, with up to 11,300 feet of climbing. Activities available for nonriders.
Dates: Multiple dates through Sept. 2. Availability may be limited.
Price: From $2,799 per person, double occupancy. Includes five nights’ accommodations at the Middlebury Inn and Green Mountain Inn; daily breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners, bicycles, guides and route support. Airfare not included.
Info: Trek Travel, (866) 464-8735
ALSO