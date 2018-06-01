Autumn cruise sails the Eastern Seaboard and parts of the Caribbean too

Add something new to your life this fall on a Windstar Cruise that sails the length of the Eastern Seaboard and visits large cities, coastal towns and the waters of the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.
The 11-day Autumn Latitudes of the Eastern Seaboard cruise departs New York City for Newport, R.I., known for its coastal mansions and marinas.
The Star Pride, which holds 212 passengers, then heads south to Baltimore; Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, one of the largest naval bases in the world; and to the blue waters of Bimini, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Dates: Oct. 23-Nov. 3
Price: From $2,299 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals and activities. Airfare not included.
Info: Windstar Cruises, (855) 477-0211
