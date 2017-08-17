Get an insider's look at wolves and elk on a fall tour in Yellowstone

Autumn is golden in Yellowstone National Park when aspens, oaks and grasses change color and crowds subside.

It's also a good time to watch wolves and elk in the wild; fall is the elks' rutting season, and their bugling calls can be heard throughout the park.

A four-day Fall Wolf and Elk Discovery tour, sponsored by the park's foundation, Yellowstone Forever, offers an insider's look at wolf and elk behavior and helps visitors learn about park ecology and conservation.

Yellowstone Forever guides lead hikes of up to three miles a day, with elevation gains up to 600 feet.

Dates: Four-day programs take place throughout September.

Price: From $879 per person, double occupancy; $1,209 for singles. Includes lodging at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, some meals, ground transportation in the park, daily guided field trips. Transportation to Yellowstone National Park is not included.

Info: Yellowstone Forever, (406) 848-2400

