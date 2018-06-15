Mini-golf, putt-putt, whatever you call it. Here are five of the best places to play in the West

Opened in 1957, many of the original hand-built challenges at this site on the north shore of Lake Tahoe are still in use. This is rustic, throwback, family-vacation fun, with an old-school “volcano” — you know, the cone with a hole buried in the top, and still my nemesis — and a spinning roulette wheel, and 25 decorative golf balls from which to choose (go with the eyeball). Plonk down your $11 and play both 19-hole (yes 19) routings.