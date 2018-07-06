There’s no better time than summer for food and flower festivals. Here are five to sample

There’s no better time than summer — when fruit and flora are abundant — to celebrate what grows. Enjoy the season’s bounty at these food and flower festivals in July and beyond.
Ballard SeafoodFest in Seattle
Seattle’s Ballard SeafoodFest means you can feast on Scandinavian seafood sandwiches, Hawaiian garlic shrimp and alder-wood-smoked salmon in a four-block radius. Between bites, you’ll find entertainment at the beer garden, arts and crafts booths, live music and games. It runs July 13-15; admission to the festival is free. What you spend on food and drink is up to you. Info: Ballard SeafoodFest
Crested Butte Wildflower Festival in Colorado
During the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, you can create your own personal experience by registering online in advance for individual events. You can focus on flowery hikes and walks (starting at $30), bird and butterfly watching ($55), landscape photography and artwork (starting at $75), culinary classes ($40 and up) or a combination of events. The festival runs through July 15 but additional events continue through August. Info: Crested Butte Wildflower Festival
Gilroy Garlic Festival in California
Celebrate pungency at its finest at the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, which turns 40 this year. Sample anything from egg rolls to ice cream to calamari laced with garlic, watch junior and professional chefs compete in garlicky grandeur on the cook-off stage and cap off the evening at the Electric Clove Dance Tent. July 27-29. Tickets cost $10 to $20. Info: Gilroy Garlic Festival
Sequim Lavender Festival in Washington
The Sequim Lavender Festival is a weekend for the senses — and a dream for someone whose ideal color palette is purple, purple and purple. Smell lavender at the nearby farms, eat it in ice cream, drink it in cocktails and take it home in bouquets, toiletries, cooking ingredients and even clothing for pets. July 20-22; free admission. Info: Sequim Lavender Festival
Long Beach Crawfish Festival
The Long Beach Crawfish Festival feels so much like New Orleans that some Louisiana natives go there every year to reunite with friends, according to a comment on the event’s website. Besides crawfish (and there’s a lot of crawfish), the weekend promises beignets, gumbo, karaoke, line dancing, “bayou bars” and more. It runs July 27-29; tickets cost $5 to $73. Info: Long Beach Crawfish Festival