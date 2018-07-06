There’s no better time than summer for food and flower festivals. Here are five to sample

During the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, you can create your own personal experience by registering online in advance for individual events. You can focus on flowery hikes and walks (starting at $30), bird and butterfly watching ($55), landscape photography and artwork (starting at $75), culinary classes ($40 and up) or a combination of events. The festival runs through July 15 but additional events continue through August. Info: Crested Butte Wildflower Festival