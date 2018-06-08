Vintage California hotels where Gold Rush and early California dreams live on

The 1859 Historic National Hotel near Sonora has operated continuously since it opened a decade after the start of the Gold Rush in 1849. It started out as a hotel with 12 rooms and one bathroom. Two brothers bought the hotel in 1974 and have worked to restore and modernize the rooms. Today it has nine guest rooms, each with its own bathroom. Though each room had been torn down to the studs, the hotel retains its vintage look and feel. The authentic saloon features the original back bar from 1859 plus a stamped tin ceiling. Current room prices range from $140 to $175.