Five L.A. rooftop bars where any drink comes with a view

Mama Shelter, thanks to its view of the Hollywood sign and palm trees aplenty, might be one of the best places to impress an out-of-town visitor. If you ever take your eyes off the skyline, you’ll have fun snacking on Mama’s Boujee Fries ($10), made with Parmesan and truffle oil, and sampling the drinks list. Each cocktail ($12) has some twist on the word “mama” in the name, such as Y Tu Mama Tambien with tequila or mezcal, and Mama Mia!, with vodka, lemon, almond syrup and cherry bitters. Info: Mama Shelter, 6500 Selma Ave., Los Angeles; (323) 785-6666