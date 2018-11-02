Therapy dogs (and a pig) are waiting at airports to help de-stress harried travelers

San Francisco International Airport’s Wag Brigade also started in 2013 with therapy dogs trained by the city’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or SPCA. Three years later a pet pig named LiLou — sometimes sporting a tutu and hair bow — passed the test and joined the "Pet Me!" squad. Last year the pig greeted one of the most famous animal lovers on the planet, Jane Goodall, at SFO. “I knelt down to greet LiLou … and enjoyed a snout-to-nose greeting,” Goodall wrote on her blog. Wag Brigade animals can be found at the airport on Mondays through Fridays. Follow the team’s Instagram feed (SFOWagBrigade) to find out what they’re up to.