Escapes: The last time you saw Paris, did you feel like an insider? No? Well, now you can

Do you usually spend time on vacation in art or history museums? Do you go to the opera or classical music concerts? If not, why do so on vacation? A little bit of culture never hurts, but your time might be better spent ambling through the urban areas that have attracted us but haven’t quite revealed themselves fully. Writer George Hobica didn’t agree with this philosophy the first time a friend suggested it, but he now embraces being a flâneur, a wanderer. Here are six cities he knows better just because he allowed himself to walk the walk.