TSA screeners may ask you to remove snacks from your carry-on bag. So be ready

Vora wrote: “I travel with an extensive amount of food: Nuts, crackers, instant coffee packets, powdered nondairy creamer and dried fruit is the just the start of a long list. Rifling through my two carry-ons to find every last morsel took me more than five minutes, and after the initial screening, my bin was pulled aside so that a T.S.A. officer could examine its contents by hand. The officer then put the bin through for a secondary screening; all told, I was held up an additional 15 minutes.”