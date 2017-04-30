Looking for gluten-free, low carb, paleo, vegetarian or vegan options at restaurants? Try oh so Tasteful

Do you avoid travel because of your diet? Maybe this app can provide healthful options you didn’t know about.

Name: Tasteful app

What it does: The app helps travelers with dietary requirements or food sensitivities find places to eat in the United States. Tasteful contains a database of restaurants with healthful dishes in 8,000 communities across the country. Are you looking for gluten-free, low carb, paleo, vegetarian or vegan options at restaurants? If yes, this app is for you.

Available: Apple Store. Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, several iPad models and iPod touch. On Google Play. Requires Android 4.3 and up.

Cost: Free.

What’s hot: All diets are not the same. Tasteful lets you fine-tune your preferences in the “My Food” section. You can include or exclude up to 19 types of food, such as meats, shellfish, eggs, grains, gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, fried food and soy. You can also check off that you eat everything or follow a vegetarian, vegan, paleo, gluten-free or low-carb diet. Once you decide your options, click “Lets Eat” to scroll through restaurants near you and see reviews. Tap “Restaurants” and you can see recommendations with “open now” labels. This section is helpful, because I could easily scan the restaurants and see “eight paleo dishes” versus “three paleo dishes” per my filters. I also like that you can get recommendations for breakfast, lunch, dinner, takeout, Mediterranean and other options while searching within your diet.

What’s not: The app was a little slow sometimes (or maybe I was a little impatient).