Think recent rains can revive wildflower season in California's deserts? Wrong. Here's why

What a difference a year makes. Last March, bright orange California poppies carpeted the hills of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. This year, a few plants are just starting to bloom.
I know what you're thinking: We just had rain. Didn't that help? The answer is: not enough. It's just too late in the season for new poppy plants to germinate; they needed the rain in December and January to get started.
Desert wildflowers have the same problem.
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, which in 2017 had the best wildflower blooms in 20 years, described this year's bloom as "limited." The park near Borrego Springs, Calif., received just an inch of rain this year, compared with 6.6 inches last year.
Joshua Tree and Death Valley national parks east of L.A. aren't expecting showy blooms. It doesn't mean this isn't a beautiful time to visit California's deserts, you just need to adjust your expectations of what you'll see. Maybe this is the year to go to see stars in the night sky instead of flowers.
Back at the poppy reserve, despite the lack of last year's profuse poppies, other plants are coming up along the trails, such as grape soda lupine, fiddleneck and filaree.
State park interpreter Jean Rhyne offers the slimmest of hopes for more poppies to pop.
"However, we did have a March Miracle a couple decades ago," she wrote in an email. "Are the conditions right for another one this year? We won't know until happens …"
Twitter: @latimestravel
ALSO