SoCal wildfires temporarily close Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu parks and beaches

Two Southern California’s wildfires Friday shut down campgrounds and hiking trails as well as state parks and beaches in the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu ahead of a three-day weekend marking Veterans Day.
The Woolsey fire that began north of the 101 freeway above Thousand Oaks closed down the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which covers more than 150,000 acres from Agoura Hills to the ocean. The park is closed indefinitely after the blaze made its way to Malibu.
The national parkland tweeted midday Friday that the Western Town movie set at Paramount Ranch had been lost in the blaze. Malibu Creek State Park and popular Zuma Beach also were closed.
The Hill Fire, burning farther west in Newbury Park, prompted state officials to close Leo Carrillo State Park, which has 135 campsites along a mile and a half of beach, and Point Mugu State Park, which has more than 50 campsites.
The parks are not on fire but were closed because of the fire danger.
Campers holding campground reservations this weekend should contact Reserve California at (800) 444-7275 for refunds and park closure information.
The Los Angeles Zoo was closed Friday after a brush fire in Griffith Park prompted officials to evacuate some birds and smaller primate species, according to the zoo’s website. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Farther north in the Sierra foothills, the 70,000-acre Camp Fire has devastated the small town of Paradise.
Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park in Chico as well as parts of Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Paradise (Lime Saddle’s campground, marina and launch ramp; and Nelson Bar’s day-use area) were closed. Again, campers with reservations are advised to contact Reserve California.
In other developments, United Airlines will waive change fees because of the fires. Travelers ticketed to fly Nov. 9 to 11 to LAX, Burbank and San Francisco may postpone their trip until Nov. 18 without paying the fee. Contact www.united.com or call (800) 864-8331.