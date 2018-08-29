Wow Air to fly between L.A. and India starting at $199. Just watch out for those extra fees

Tickets are on sale now for flights that begin Dec. 5 and stop in Reykjavík. I checked the airline’s website Tuesday and found the $199 fare from L.A. available Jan. 21. However, the cheapest return I could find for the week of Jan. 27 was $354 (I selected Jan. 30 to test this fare). Total round-trip airfare costs $554, including tax, one of the cheapest fares around.