This is what the storm damage in Yosemite looks like, and this is what it means

As the image above makes clear, the storm damage that closed two key roads into Yosemite National Park is likely to keep those routes closed for several more days at least, forcing northbound park visitors to make a detour once they reach Oakhurst on State Route 41.

The detour from the 41, by State Route 49, will take drivers north to Mariposa before they enter the park on State Route 140, also known as El Portal Road.

That detour, prompted by damage on the 41 just north of Fish Camp, is likely to last through March 10, Caltrans updates indicate. Travelers can check for updates here.

The troubled road in this picture, however, isn’t the 41. It’s State Route 120 (also known as Big Oak Flat Road) in the western part of the park between Crane Flat and Floresta.

A recording on the park’s traffic line (209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again) reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday that Big Oak Flat Road is closed between Crane Flat and Yosemite Valley. No estimate was given for completion of repairs.

The result is that the 140 is the only way into Yosemite Valley.

Below the closure on the 41, restaurants, lodgings and other businesses remain open in Fish Camp (including the 302-room Tenaya Lodge), Oakhurst and Bass Lake. In fact, Bass Lake’s waters have risen to levels not seen in years.

Meanwhile, road and bridge repairs continue in other storm-hobbled parts of the state, especially along State Route 1 near Big Sur. Here, too, drivers are advised to check with Caltrans before heading into the area.

