Advertisement

Tickets for Céline Dion's New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas go on sale Friday

By
Jun 07, 2018 | 6:45 AM
Tickets for Céline Dion's New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas go on sale Friday
Céline Dion wore a Vegas Golden Knights jersey May 22 at the Colosseum in Las Vegas, her first show since having had inner ear surgery. Tickets for fall and winter concerts go on sale Friday. (Cashman Photo)

Tickets go on sale Friday for one of Las Vegas’ most popular and long-lasting headliners, Céline Dion. Her show schedule has been set for fall and early winter at Caesars Palace.

Buying tickets in early June might seem like rushing things except that Dion’s just-scheduled shows include New Year’s Eve, a Monday this year, and a perennial sellout.

Advertisement

For travelers planning an extended stay in Las Vegas over the winter holiday, Dion also will perform Saturday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Here’s a list of 24 newly set concerts:

Oct. 30 and 31

Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16 and 17

Dec. 28, 29 and 31

Jan. 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets will go on sale noon Pacific time Friday. Prices start at $51, plus tax and fees.

Dion returned to the Vegas stage May 22 after a two-month, unplanned hiatus due to her need for inner ear surgery.

Info: Céline Dion at Caesars Palace, (855) 234-7469

ALSO

Jen Kramer headlines one of Las Vegas' newest magic shows

Prepare for an art car invasion and festival coming to Las Vegas

Sample a dozen vegan dishes on new culinary tour of downtown Las Vegas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement