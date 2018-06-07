Tickets for Céline Dion's New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas go on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday for one of Las Vegas’ most popular and long-lasting headliners, Céline Dion. Her show schedule has been set for fall and early winter at Caesars Palace.
Buying tickets in early June might seem like rushing things except that Dion’s just-scheduled shows include New Year’s Eve, a Monday this year, and a perennial sellout.
For travelers planning an extended stay in Las Vegas over the winter holiday, Dion also will perform Saturday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Here’s a list of 24 newly set concerts:
Oct. 30 and 31
Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16 and 17
Dec. 28, 29 and 31
Jan. 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19 and 20.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Tickets will go on sale noon Pacific time Friday. Prices start at $51, plus tax and fees.
Dion returned to the Vegas stage May 22 after a two-month, unplanned hiatus due to her need for inner ear surgery.
Info: Céline Dion at Caesars Palace, (855) 234-7469
